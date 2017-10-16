FXX

By the time Hulu’s October listings rolled around, the streaming service was still basking in its many Emmy wins thanks to the original series The Handmaid’s Tale. Now that the month of November is just a few weeks away, however, it seems Netflix’s biggest competitor is toning down its original output in favor of increasing its licensed catalog. Yes, new original series like Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s ridiculous-looking science fiction farce Future Man and Marvel’s Runaways (billed as the company’s take on The OC) are slated for November, but so too is practically the entire James Bond catalog.

ARRIVING

The Classic James Bond Catalog (11/1)

The streaming history of the James Bond film catalog may garner its own Wikipedia entry someday. Many of the films first hit Hulu in 2015, when the streaming service sought big-name licensed properties to distinguish itself from Netflix’s expanding slate of original content. Yet these licenses were extremely temporary, to the effect that Hulu lost, then regained, many of the same 007 films in 2016. Both James Bond classics and the Daniel Craig films have since floated between Hulu, Amazon Prime or both, but come November 1st, all of the franchise’s most popular titles can be found on the former. Even Never Say Never Again.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Complete Season 12 (11/4)

If you kept up with the latest season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, then you’re probably still reeling from the finale’s big reveal. But if you haven’t kept up, and you have no idea what the finale’s big reveal is, then you probably shouldn’t click on the previous two links. Either way, what you should ultimately do is schedule some time on November 4th to binge most (or all) of It’s Always Sunny‘s spectacular 12th season when it hits Hulu in its entirety. And once you’ve done that, you can click on the aforementioned links and speculate about what the show will look like going forward — if there’s anywhere for it to go, that is.

Runaways (11/21)

Despite the massive influx of licensed titles, Hulu is scoring a few original series in November. One of them, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s Future Man, looks promising. Yet the streaming service’s first original collaboration with Marvel Television is especially enticing. For starters, fewer people than most are familiar with Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona’s Runaways comic, which follows a group of super-powered teenagers whose parents are literally the bad guys. However, audiences will undoubtedly know showrunners Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s previous outings, The O.C. and Gossip Girl.

DEPARTING

Fargo (11/30)

Between creator Noah Hawley’s brilliant writing, the ridiculous-named characters, and the show’s excellent taste in music, the latest season of FX’s Fargo was commendable. Then again, if you’ve ever seen the original Coen brothers film from which Hawley’s show took its inspiration in season one, none of this would be a surprise. Unfortunately, the 1996 film is due to leave Hulu come November 30th, so if you’ve never actually graced your eyeballs with its philosophical carnage, then you’d better watch it soon.