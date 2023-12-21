Pink Friday 2 debuted at No. 1 on this week’s Billboard 200, so Nicki Minaj has an excuse to rest, but that is not the Nicki Minaj that Barbz have come to know and love.

On Wednesday, December 20, Minaj casually tossed out that perhaps Rihanna should “send her vocals” for “the full” Pink Friday 2 (Gag City Deluxe), and then she starred on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert later that night. Minaj explained the meaning of Gag City to a very confused Colbert before he encouraged her to freestyle.

“Honestly, y’all, I only had two seconds to make this up, so it’s only two lines,” Minaj told the in-studio audience. “But there’s a song on my called ‘F The Club Up’ [‘FTCU‘], and instead, I changed it to ‘F The Colbert Up,’ right? And so, the first the two lines, I changed it for him in Gag City, when he arrives. It goes, ‘High heels on for Stevie / If I marry Stevie, he ain’t ever gon’ leave me.”

Minaj repeated the bar, but this time, she challenged him to tack his own bars to “end the rap” with “the first thing that pops into your mind that rhymes.” Colbert jumped in with, “High heels or not, Nicki / You better hope you never meet my wife, Evie.”

Minaj’s mouth dropped in shock at Colbert’s mic drop, and I agree: The round goes to Colbert.

Elsewhere during Minaj’s visit, she excitedly looked forward to her 2024 Pink Friday 2 World Tour and shared how her three-year-old son, Papa Bear, “runs everything.”

Watch all three clips above and below.