10 NBA Players with the Highest “Swagger Rating”

Right up there with Wrestlemania, Major League Baseball’s opening day, and any time Serena Williams is on the tennis court, the annual release date for Madden is one of my unofficial sports-related holidays.
With EA Sports always looking to improve the industry’s best sports video game franchise, this year’s Madden has a new feature: the Swagger Rating. Just like speed, agility and throwing accuracy, players will now be rated on their “swagger” — presumably with higher marks going to receivers, corners, quarterbacks and Ray Lewis.
When we found out about the Swagger rating in the Dime office, of course we started debating: If NBA Elite or NBA 2K11 added a swagger rating, which NBA players would get the highest marks?
First things first, you have to remember that swagger comes in different forms (making it tough to clearly define). Some guys are outward explosions of swagger and need that cockiness to survive; think Nate Robinson. Others use their swagger to toe the line of annoying both opponents and teammates/coaches; think J.R. Smith. Other guys have a more quiet, confident swagger that translates into winning championships and making big shots; think Kobe Bryant. Some can blend the outward cockiness with the inward resolve and produce beyond what you assumed they were capable of; think Paul Pierce. And if you take it off-the-court, guys like Shaq, Baron Davis and Dwyane Wade would get especially high ratings for how they carry themselves in public.
In my Dime #52 cover story on Amar’e Stoudemire, I asked Amar’e why he was more marketable than other big men in the League, when it’s widely believed that big guys don’t sell product.
“It’s my swag, man,” Amar’e said. “A lot of big guys don’t have swag — a lot of ’em are goofy, know what I’m saying? Their swagger looks false. My swag is legit. More so off the court than on the court. On the court I just dominate.”
Taking all that into consideration, I came up with my Top-10 NBA guys with the highest swagger:
1. Paul Pierce
The Pedro Cerrano of the NBA. He’s almost on his last legs, he’s less athletic and slower than just about everybody who tries to guard him, and yet Pierce still gets buckets and drops game-winners because he has the biggest sack in the gym.
2. Dwyane Wade
The definitive D-Wade swag moment happened in March ’09, at the end of a double-overtime epic against the Bulls in Miami. Wade had already hit two buzzer-beaters earlier in the game when, with three seconds left, he went for a steal on John Salmons, got it, and hit a running three at the buzzer to win it. He then hopped on the scorer’s table declaring this was his house. Add on his Kanye West-style off the court and Wade exudes swagger, however you define it.
3. Kobe Bryant
Even if you think he’s just a Jordan copycat, you have to admit Kobe has the act down pat.
4. Shaquille O’Neal
He’ll still tell anybody listening that he’s the most dominant big man in the League, and says it so convincingly that you almost believe him. Still the most charismatic athlete in the NBA, and maybe in pro sports, period.
5. J.R. Smith
The exclamation point on a big Nuggets win is when J.R. starts hitting 30-footers with no conscience and mocking the other team with his little struts and faces. The only problem is he’ll also do the same thing when Denver is down by 25 in the fourth quarter, or in the crucial moments of a tight ballgame.
6. Brandon Jennings
I’ve never interviewed a high school freshman as confident as Brandon Jennings when I talked to him for a feature in Dime #21 years back. He hasn’t changed now that he’s in the NBA. In fact, his swag has grown to another level.
7. Nate Robinson
He needs his swag to survive. If Nate didn’t stick his chest out and bark at opponents like he’s the 7-foot giant and they’re the 5-8 Oompa Loompa, he would never have made it this far.
8. LeBron James
The swag of knowing you’re the best. (Or at least right up there.) LeBron’s critics hate that he does stuff like talk in third-person and seemingly manipulate the media to get what he wants, but the undeniably truth is that he can get away with it.
9. Carmelo Anthony
On and off the court, ‘Melo is just smooth. Even his name sounds like he has swag. One of the few people I’ve met who can pull off the wearing-shades-indoors thing in a dark room.
10. Amar’e Stoudemire
Like the man said, his swag is legit.
I don’t know that I agree/disagree with this list, but at the sametime I don’t know that swag is a good thing. A lot of times people have swag, but they just prove themselves to be douchebags because they act like complete fucktards.
I’d rather have Steve Nash or Tim Duncan’s attitude/”swag” and personalities than Paul “wheels” Pierce’s douchebaggary.
If you watched the Denver vs. Utah series in the playoffs you have to seriously consider D-Will as having a top 10 swaggitude. Won’t argue that he deserves the spot, but that series was won off his swagger and confidence.
Swagger = the most overused word of 2009-2010
when a deodorant stick names a product swagger, you know the word is played out.
turkalu!!!!!! LOL!!!
I think you guys have swag and acting like a douche kind of confused. JR Smith ,Nate Robinson and (as a LA fan this kills me) Kobe Bryant are douche bags. Brandon Roy, Tyreke Evans and D-Wade have swag.
I don’t know what is worse, men writing articles about other mens “swag” or the fact that this is a basketball magazine/website and the only meaningful information you eluded to was the fact that you mentioned the New Madden Game.
I should punish myself for reading an article with the phrase “swagger rating” in it.
Is doucheswagger a word? I would like an article that lists “Ten NBA Players with the Least Swagger”:
Chris
Joakim Noah should be on that least swagger list. The guy acts like a loudmouth douchebag all the time, but when he has the ball, outside the paint…the looks of confusion and meekness he has are disgusting. He looks like a lion normally, but when he has to make a basketball decision that isn’t based on hustle, he looks like a kitten with tail between legs.
Paul Pierce needs to learn how to shave. WTF is he trying to grow there? Likes like sporadic patches of pube. More ‘scrag’ than ‘swag’ for him.
Gotta get Chauncey Billups on that list somewhere.
for future reference I think Johnny Flynn is an coming Swaggasaurus Rex
up and coming Swaggasaurus Rex*
Amen to post #3
Yea Chauncy has to be on there and D. Fisher has to be on there too I feel.
Kevin Durant?
LMAO DIME gotta learn the difference between
Swag – DWade, Kobe, Melo, Durant, Jennings, Billups
and/or being a
Douche – Pierce, Lebron, JR Smith, KG, Sheed.. Damn three Celtics on there already lol
Just saying
I’m still trying to figure out what exactly is “swag”? Retire this word already
Swag is when your confidence is so high you aint got to
a) dance and look like a moron
b) scream at the top of your lungs when the ref GIVES you a call
c) slobber on the court after a weak ass and 1
d) do the chicken walk after u hit a 3 and ur already up by 15
Nah swag is when DWade hits a game winning 3, jumps on the table and says “this is my house!!
Swag is when Kobe hits a game winner and aint even amused..
Swag is when Durant droppin 30pt games and aint even really trippin cuz its normal..
Swag is when Brandon Jennings steps on the court with a mo-hawk lol
It’s amusing how damn near any article can be turned around into how the Celts are douchebags.
I agree with all those people saying “swag” is an over used, over played, retarded word for retarded people. I personally have so much swag I can give half away, but it’s still fucking idiotic.
Can’t wait for the next buzz term created by the retarded part of the hiphop community.
@Lakeshow – You cannot call Pierce that and not include Kobe (even Lakers fans have agreed w/ me)
But, to add to your list, being a douche is:
a.) When Kobe complains about every single foul call on him/thinks every time he doesn’t get a call that the refs robbed him
b.) When Kobe juts out his jaw like an inbred clown
c.) When Kobe copies Mike’s fist pump exactly
d.) When your behavior is so bad that your HOF, possible-best-pro-coach-ever writes an entire book detailing how uncoachable you are.
e.) Wanting sooo badly to not be hated that you use your kids as PR pawns and give them a kiss every single time you walk off the court, but only in front of the cameras.
lakeshow
kobe is right in the middle half douche half swag hey it doesnt take anything away from him jordan was the same way ask kerr.
I think a better question is who would have the lowest swagger rating lol?
gotta be the last guy on the worst squad in the nba ..who is that?
Dime magazine is rippin off sohh….
least swag would be Austin Burton
Deron Williams should be 2nd on this list behind Kobe. He holds that sorry ass Utah Jazz team down. For real. And he does it with his head high and unmatched confidence. Kobe Bryant and Deron Williams are the 2 best players in the NBA I know i am going to get shit for that but it’s true!
I hate Kobe, his “swagger” is faked, but he’s damn good and backs up his fake swagger. Arenas has swag down pat. Pierce has fag down pat.
Celts Fan, you are a very sad and bitter man.
Swag is different from just being a dick, but its also different from just knowing how good you are…… its like… believing you’re the absolute shit and not giving a fuck if no one else does.
Guys like Shaq or LeBron or the big personalities are always being told they are the best, and believe they are, but their constant quest for attention just screams insecurity and makes their swag suck
wereas Guys like Jennings or JR Smith arnt TRYING to show anything to anyone, they just believe that they are the fucking maaan and will never listen to criticism and hate, they got proper swag.
then there are players like Kobe, Melo or Wade who are just confident. they have the right mix of swag and reality that they pay attention to whats being said, but make their own minds up too.
What about Rajon Rondo? That kid got swagger…
D-Wade leads the league in swag on the court and this is why: [www.youtube.com] The dunk is sick, the swag is in stepping over Varejao. Roy’s got swag coming out his ears, put that man on this list. And Pierce, yea maybe back in the day, now he’s just trying not to bawl on the court right next to Big Baby, while Garnett’s screaming at the little European guards. Fuck the celtics are some punks. I agree that Pierce can definitely be a scary gangster, and he most definitely was Compton, but that’s not swag.
Ok, whoever said Swaggasaurus Rex is a douche bag.
Your a doucheasaurus
Swagger is another word for douche bag. everbody on that list is a douche bag (except for kobe and d-wade)
Paul Pierce is the right choice if “swagger” = having a mouth that doesn’t know when to shut up.
@ CeltsFan
Aye at least our superstar dont hit the deck like he took a cannonball to the stomach when he gets contact.. FLOPPA..
Shame on you for trying to defend Paula Pierce..
Dudes an actress out there lol and he aint got swag hes just ignorant lol
“Well really i believe im the best player in the world.. i mean it only took 2 other HOF’s being put on my squad with 3-4 other players we signed and a few more we BEGGED out of retirement..” GET THE FUCK OUT OF HERE
lololololol
I dont understand how u can have swag but constantly fake injuries.. Dont u have to be somewhat of a bad a$$?? What bad ass always ACTING hurt?? dunno could just be me..
And why does everyone act like the kids on stage is faked??
Thats so low to suggest its faking its makes people look like insensitive little kids who dont give a shit about FAMILY..
Ron Ron did it..
Drew Brees did it (and i aint shit about it)
Dusty Baker did it
Suggesting that its PR when dude realizes his persona will never be the same no matter what is RETARDED..
You wouldnt want your children with you celebrating possibly one of your greatest achievements EVER?? Damn thats pretty low.. what if your kids are the jewels of your life?? hmmmmmmmmm
My kids would be out there with me and i gives a fuck about how internet jockies perceive it..
so not this isnt directed at anyone in general but really; GROW THE FUCK UP PEOPLES..
[www.thedreamshake.com]
the last line of this article says it all.
@lakeshow
you gon’ like that link. guaranteed.
@celtsfan
you won’t.
stop with that Kanye West-style ish. people in Europe are dressing like that for YEARS!!! but without jewellery. we let ladies wear shiny stuff.
as for melo and swag… anyone who sucker punch someone and then backpedals to his teammates has zero swag.
i agree with someone mentioning deron. he should be up there on that list.
rondo!!! he thinks/knows hes the best point guard every time he steps in the court
y’all forgot about Kenyon Martin boys. He still tryin to bust it like it was Y2K.
Worst player on the worst team canidate #1 sasha pavlovic – twolves
Where the hell is Stephen Jackson?
How does kobe have more swagger then Ron Artest?
i think all players with swag need to have that WTF moment, where they do something incredible, aka When Nate Blocks Dwight Howard. Or try to do something ridiculous aka russel westbrook trying to dunk over 5 lakers from the 3 point line, then not realizing it is a bad ideal until he is in the air above the stripe.
Paul Pierce has the “biggest sack in the gym.”
That just sounds wrong. I think Dime needs a ‘no-homo’ editor.
Ya’lll must’ve forgot…
Baron Davis is the swaggernator. Also, Fesenko got so much swag he left some in the toilet bowl.
… It’s a disgrace in the name of swag that Paul Pierce is even on the list, let alone at the top.
I’m not bitter at all. In the past 3 years we’ve won 1 chip and 2 ECF more than you’d’ve thought after the 25 win season. We’re playing with house money. If we never do anything else (that’s kinda likely with everything how it is) it was still a great ride. I’m good with it… I just HATE Kobe (always have even when we weren’t any good.) I respect the man’s game, but everything about him is so fake and calculated. You can’t call Pierce a DB and think Kobe’s a class act. and ya, if you’re CLEARLY wrong but have the cojones to, after winning Finals MVP, tell someone, “I’m the best player in the world.” That’s swag (and as someone else said, there ain’t much difference between that and DB.) I just don’t get how Pierce is a DB but Kobe’s just swag. It’s the same thing. And I ain’t heard anyo f you calling out Fisher or Gasol for acting and doing the same stuff as Paul (and save the wheelchair bit unless you wanna call him soft, which after the almost dying then still playing 82, is pretty hard to do. If you really think dude would fake an injury and miss a good chunk of THE BIGGEST GAME OF HIS LIFE, then you’re not even worth talking to.)
Kobe lost 80% of his swag after the infamous “pilgrim” photoshoot. Even the most ardent of Kobe fans cannot deny this.
List of DB from the recent NBA Finals
1. Kobe – numero uno DB. Finals MVP while clearly being the 2nd best player on that team. Addicted to greatness that he almost shot his team out of game 7. No one would give him a nickname so he gave himself one (black mamba).
2. PP – nobody tried harder to fool the referees than this guy
3. KG – After spending years of quiet hardwork and diligence in MIN, he suddenly turned into this loud-mouthed, tough guy maniac when he got to a big market winning team.. It was ok the first year, but since then he couldn’t even back if up.
4. D.Fish – he will flash that big smile of his while trying to break your nose and then claim innocence. When you want to hit someone, hit them and deal with it.