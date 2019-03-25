The 2019 Men’s NCAA Tournament Is The Second-Highest Rated Tourney Through The First Weekend In 29 Years

03.25.19 3 hours ago

Getty Image

 

When the basketball finally slipped off the rim and the buzzer sounded, ending UCF’s second-round upset hopes against Duke, the game instantly became a classic in a 2019 NCAA Tournament that, well, hasn’t had very many of them.

Outside of perhaps LSU’s last second win over Maryland, and Tennessee’s near collapse after letting a 25-point lead over Iowa evaporate before regaining their composure in overtime, many much-hyped matchups through the first weekend of the tourney have turned out to be duds. Ja Morant couldn’t keep Murray State from getting smoked by Florida State. Villanova had no shot against Purdue. And Kansas got run out of the gym by an Auburn team that barely survived their first round matchup.

That hasn’t stopped people from watching, though.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NCAA Tournament
TAGS2019 NCAA TournamentNCAA Tournament
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.25.19 3 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 4 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.18.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP