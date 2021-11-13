The Minnesota Timberwolves walked into Staples Center and throttled the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night, 107-83. While Anthony Davis spoke at length after the game about how the Lakers are not playing up to a championship-level standard, an Anthony on the other team seemed like he had a pretty good night.

While Anthony Edwards didn’t put up huge numbers — nine points on 4-for-11 shooting, three rebounds, one assist, and a steal — he got to meet a pretty big fan before things tipped off. During the Timberwolves’ pregame shootaround, Adam Sandler called over Malik Beasley and made clear that he wanted to meet Minnesota’s second-year wing.

Beasley obliged Sandler, called Edwards over, and then, we got a frontrunner for the top dudes rock moment of the 2021-22 NBA season.

Adam Sandler just wanted to meet Anthony Edwards 🤞 @theantedwards_ (via mikemorales0824/TT) pic.twitter.com/QryEZ1GkRV — Overtime (@overtime) November 13, 2021

Both guys were just so delighted to meet each other, and while Edwards always seems to be in an excellent mood, the smile on his face was a little bigger than usual over getting to meet one of the top hoopers in all of Hollywood. Hopefully the next time these two run into one another, it’s during one of those offseason runs that feature a bunch of NBA players and also Billy Madison.