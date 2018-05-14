A Man Was Arrested For Threatening To Kill Adam Silver In An Email





Getty Image

A man who threatened to kill Adam Silver has been arrested by New York City police.

According to the New York Post, a 27-year-old New York man was arrested for threatening gun violence against the NBA commissioner in an email last year.

“I’m going to “come up there and kill you with my f–king gun,” David Pyant allegedly wrote last July. Perhaps more disturbingly, the Post reported that Pyant had 13 prior arrests and has served time in prison for robbery before the latest charges were filed.

This incident certainly brings up a few unanswered questions. Mainly, how Silver’s email address was procured by Pyant. Silver is one of the more open commissioners in sports, but it’s not like he’s handing out his contact information to just anyone. Even Silver’s secret Twitter account required some significant sleuthing to uncover last year.

In any event, it seems this situation is just a one-off and nothing more than a threat, but it’s a good reminder to lock down your personal information online. Beyond that, it’s a good reminder that there are consequences for crossing the line even online in today’s world where people use social media, email, and other modes of communication to levy threats against others.