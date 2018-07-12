Getty Image

The biggest story of the offseason, of course, has been LeBron James’ decision to sign with the Lakers on a four-year deal. But perhaps the most underrated story has been DeMarcus Cousins joining the Warriors. Golden State used LeBron’s announcement almost as an opportunity for a news dump, hoping the rest of the league wouldn’t notice or that they’d be too distracted to scrutinize it to closely.

And not only have we still not had a chance to process it fully, we won’t understand all of its implications until Cousins is fully recovered and back on the court, which could be somewhere around the midway mark of next season. It goes without saying that it he comes back fully healthy, the Warriors will be an unfathomable force of nature.

Adding Kevin Durant to a 73-win team was already difficult to comprehend – and virtually impossible to compete with – and the Warriors will now field a team that consists of five All-Stars, two former MVPs, a Defensive Player of the Year, and perhaps the two greatest shooters in NBA history.