Alfonso Ribeiro Is Suing ‘Fortnite’ And ‘NBA 2K’ For Using His Carlton Dance From ‘The Fresh Prince’

12.17.18 2 hours ago 4 Comments

ABC

Look out video game makers, Carlton Banks wants what’s his. More specifically, actor and game show host Alfonso Ribeiro is suing a pair of video game makers for using a dance he made famous on an episode of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air without his permission.

You know the one: it’s named after his nebbish yet endearing character on the long-running 90s sitcom that starred Will Smith. The Carlton is instantly recognizable, even if it first premiered more than two decades ago in a 1991 episode called “Will’s Christmas Show.”

Ribeiro actually brought it out in 2014 when he was on an episode of Dancing With The Stars, and it’s commonly thought of as his dance. Which is why he’s suing two major video game makers — Epic, which makes the wildly popular Fortnite, and Take-Two, which produces NBA 2K — for creating digital versions of his dance without his permission.

