The Boston Celtics are in a bit of a perilous position against the Milwaukee Bucks. Down 2-1 in their Eastern Conference Semifinal series following a loss on Friday night, the Celtics could really use a shot in the arm. The issue, though, is that the guy who has given them that extra burst of energy and toughness hasn’t been able to play during the postseason due to an injury.

There might be a light at the end of the tunnel, though, as Brad Stevens gave an encouraging update on the status of Marcus Smart. According to Boston’s coach, Smart, who suffered a torn oblique at the end of the regular season and was expected to miss much of the postseason, is slated to practice with the team on Sunday, one day before they take the floor for Game 4.

Brad Stevens says that “all indications” are that Marcus Smart will participate in practice tomorrow, but that because the Celtics will have a practice without much activity in it he’ll probably do something either before or afterward. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) May 4, 2019

Getting Smart back wouldn’t cure all the ails that have impacted Boston during the playoffs, but it would be a gigantic addition who can bring added ball handling, playmaking, and most importantly, perimeter defense. It doesn’t necessarily mean Smart will be ready to go for Game 4, plus the potential return of Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon from injury looms equally large, but the Celtics could use all the help they can get, and Smart would certainly give them that.