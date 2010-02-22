Allen Iverson May Have Played His Last Game with the Philadelphia 76ers

After missing almost of all of the Sixers‘ games over the last two weeks (including the All-Star game) while he’s been tending to his ill daughter, Allen Iverson has reportedly once again left the team for the same reason. At the end of the day, the NBA is a business, and to that end Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Philadelphia is seriously considering severing ties with A.I.

From his latest post:

Allen Iverson(notes) will not be with the Philadelphia 76ers on their current West Coast road trip, and there’s a strong movement within the organization to permanently break ties with him, league sources told Yahoo! Sports. Iverson is with his family to deal with medical issues concerning his daughter, but his constant in-and-out of the lineup this season has led team officials to believe a permanent break is best for the organization. Sources said Iverson went to team officials over the weekend and said he needed to leave the team again. Sources say Sixers coach Eddie Jordan addressed the players on Sunday, and told them there’s a chance Iverson may not return to the team. However, Sixers ownership, general manager Ed Stefanski and Jordan haven’t sat down and formally come to that decision, but sources with knowledge of the Sixers plans believe the franchise is leaning in that direction.

This is tough for A.I. and Philly fans. The Sixers are terrible and they did their fans a disservice at the trade deadline – for the few Philly fans left, Allen was the only reason to tune in or buy tickets. Whatever happens – and whatever you think of A.I. – I think everyone can agree that we all hope his daughter gets better.

