Allen Iverson May Have Played His Last Game with the Philadelphia 76ers

After missing almost of all of the Sixers‘ games over the last two weeks (including the All-Star game) while he’s been tending to his ill daughter, Allen Iverson has reportedly once again left the team for the same reason. At the end of the day, the NBA is a business, and to that end Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Philadelphia is seriously considering severing ties with A.I.
From his latest post:
Allen Iverson(notes) will not be with the Philadelphia 76ers on their current West Coast road trip, and there’s a strong movement within the organization to permanently break ties with him, league sources told Yahoo! Sports.
Iverson is with his family to deal with medical issues concerning his daughter, but his constant in-and-out of the lineup this season has led team officials to believe a permanent break is best for the organization. Sources said Iverson went to team officials over the weekend and said he needed to leave the team again.
Sources say Sixers coach Eddie Jordan addressed the players on Sunday, and told them there’s a chance Iverson may not return to the team. However, Sixers ownership, general manager Ed Stefanski and Jordan haven’t sat down and formally come to that decision, but sources with knowledge of the Sixers plans believe the franchise is leaning in that direction.
This is tough for A.I. and Philly fans. The Sixers are terrible and they did their fans a disservice at the trade deadline – for the few Philly fans left, Allen was the only reason to tune in or buy tickets. Whatever happens – and whatever you think of A.I. – I think everyone can agree that we all hope his daughter gets better.
First!
Get well soon Little AI!
Get well Philladelphia!
Enjoy Retirement Allen!
This is sad, and I hope every turns out well for this daughter and family… all that said.
Lou Williams, welcome back!
what’s wrong with his daughter?
He’ll play ball and enjoy family life for years I hope. It’s a good thing to stay with her if she’s having hard times.
Yeah man.. He needs to be with his family. Too bad it had to end this way though..
Family first. This shouldn’t even be an issue.
Definitely needs to be with his family. His daughter is apparently mad ill (they haven’t disclosed the details yet).
BUT…that whole “Allen was the only reason to tune in or buy tickets” thing doesn’t make sense. He hardly was playing for them in the FIRST place, so it’s not like you’re missing anything, now that the organization is considering cutting ties with him. He’s not in any position to be playing professional basketball apparently, so it would be good for everyone involved (fans included) if he just hang it the heck up already and move on with his life and hold it down for his family.
He’s doing what he has to do, and with all the money he has made for them is this really an issue??
Let’s go back to what Jazz did for Fish..
Familiy first no matter what!!!!
get well soon little AI
anyone knows whats wrong with his daughter??
hopefully the AI saga is finally over
damn..its sad what is happening to his daughter, i hope she gets well soon. Hopefully iverson can get a job with another team next season…but i highly doubt it. Iverson was more than my favorite player, he was my hero. It is because of him i fell in love with basketball. And because of basketball i am getting the education that ive always wanted. Thank you allen iverson
Family first, man. You had the opportunity to play with the best ballers for years, and when it’s time to really spend your years for family, at this point, you just have to choose your family.
Iverson will catch flak over this since a “family issue” kept coming up when he was in Memphis and it got out that the truth was that he was pissed about PT & shots. I think something is legitimately wrong this time around regarding his daughter and since Iverson wasn’t in shape at all this season and his rep may be the reason why the 76ers are going to cut him. I’m not the biggest AI fan in the world but I hope things improve for his family.
Thats some cold shit if the 76ers really wanna cut him cuz he needs to spend time attending to his Daughter.
The same dude who built his legacy with that franchise, came back in joyous tears, and just wanted a chance. They’re not any worse with him, so what’s the big deal if he’s in and out? This isn’t even a playoff team we’re talking about.
Just a cold, heartless move if it’s true, especially to do it to a guy who’s given his body to the franchise for years.
With all these model citizen comments, I just can’t resist.
Sure, family first and we all hope Iverson’s daughter is ok. But what are the chances this is just another case of AI bullshit, pouting because he’s unhappy with his team?
But you guys are probably the ones who made him an all-star…