The Golden State Warriors have been without the services of Andre Iguodala for the last two games of their Western Conference Finals tilt against the Houston Rockets. Unsurprisingly, the Warriors have struggled with the veteran forward on the sideline, losing both games they’ve played without him against Houston to fall behind 3-2 in the series.

Iguodala has been out due to a knee injury, and heading into Saturday night’s crucial Game 6, he was listed as questionable. As it turns out, “questionable” was a bit generous, as Chris Haynes of ESPN brings word that Iguodala will have to miss his third game in a row due to the injury.

ESPN Sources: Golden State forward Andre Iguodala will miss Game 6 of the WCF. It will be his third consecutive game sidelined with a leg injury. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 26, 2018

Warriors coach Steve Kerr then confirmed that the team will, indeed, not have the services of Iguodala.