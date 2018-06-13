Getty Image

Andre Iguodala has been key figure in each of the Warriors’ three championships. He even took home Finals MVP in 2015, primarily for his ability to make life just a tad more difficult for LeBron James with his pesky defense. Iggy also deserves major credit for his willingness to accept a lesser role in the Warriors’ grand scheme in order to let their stars shine.

That lesser role also entails taking less money than he could almost certainly earn elsewhere, the allure of which proved at least a little tempting when he hit free agency last summer. Ultimately, loyalty and the opportunity to win perhaps several more titles won out, but not before Iguodala had a little fun with Steve Kerr and general manager Bob Myers about it.

On a recent episode of The Lowe Post podcast, Kerr said Iggy told them both over the phone that he’d decided to join the Kings before letting the cat out of the bag that he was planning to stay on a long-term deal.