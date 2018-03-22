Getty Image

Anfernee Simons is already a familiar name to those who follow the NBA Draft closely and, on Thursday, word broke that the high school guard will be entering the 2018 NBA Draft. While the prep-to-pro route isn’t open (yet) for most players, Simons is eligible for the 2018 edition as a result of his age (19 in June) and the fact that he is currently spending a prep year at IMG Academy in Florida. With that as the backdrop, the talented prospect shared his intent to jump to the NBA level with Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

“After discussing the matter with my parents, I have decided to forgo the opportunity to play in the NCAA and to instead enter the NBA draft. I am very thankful for the support I received at IMG Academy and from the NCAA coaches who recruited me. I am ready and excited to pursue my dream of playing in the NBA.”

Simons isn’t universally considered a lock to land in the first round but many mock drafts project him in the mid-to-late first round range and he is a very talented player. At 6’4 and 170 pounds, Simons is a terrifying athlete and he already possesses impressive shooting range. That combination is a strong one for NBA projection purposes, though it has to be noted that, at the moment, there are real concerns about his physicality and readiness when it comes to making the transition.