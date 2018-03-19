NBA Mock Draft 2018: Mikal Bridges Is A Perfect Wing For Today’s NBA

Getty Image

Saying that a player has a high floor and a low ceiling could be a bad thing. The implication is that, when you spend a draft pick on someone, you’d more or less be wasting your time trying to develop them as a player. They are they what they are, and they are who they will be over the course of their NBA career.

You can make a pretty strong case that this would be the case if an NBA team drafted Mikal Bridges, a 6’7 wing who has flown up draft boards over the course of the 2017-18 college basketball season. Bridges is a junior who stands 6’7 and boasts a nearly 7’1 wingspan. If you built a 3-and-D wing in a lab, they would, physically, look like Bridges.

But the thing that makes him so special is the fact that Bridges is an absolute killer if you give him an inch of space. He’s connecting on 44.2 percent of his threes this year, and unlike other players who specialize in hitting shots from behind the arc, Bridges is really good at making the ball go through the basket from all over the court. Bridges connects on 59.1 percent of his twos and nearly 85 percent of his free throws.

Basically, Bridges is what every NBA team dreams of out of a potential wing. Bridges doesn’t need the ball a ton, but when he is given the ball, he is going to make something happen — and seeing as how he’s 114th nationally in turnover rate, it’s probably going to be a thing that helps his squad. He may not be a superstar, but he’s going to make whichever team drafts him a lot better.

Which team is going to draft him? Let’s find out in our latest mock draft.