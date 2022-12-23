Anthony Davis Lakers
Getty Image
DimeMag

Anthony Davis Is Out Indefinitely With A Stress Injury In His Foot But There’s Hope He Won’t Need A Procedure

The Los Angeles Lakers will not have Anthony Davis for the foreseeable future. Reports from earlier this week indicated that the team wasn’t expecting to have the All-Star big man for an indefinite period of time due to a foot injury that he suffered against the Denver Nuggets, and on Friday afternoon, the Lakers put out a statement indicating that is indeed the case. According to the team, Davis suffered a stress injury in his right foot.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN brought some positive news in the aftermath, saying that Davis isn’t feeling all that much soreness in his foot and there is optimism he won’t need to go under the knife to remedy the injury.

Not having their star big man for any period of time is a tough turn of events for Los Angeles, as Davis has looked like one of the best players in the league when he’s been able to take the floor. Prior to going down, Davis was having arguably the best season of his career, as he averaged 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.1 blocks, and 1.3 steals in 33.4 minutes per game while connecting on 59.4 percent of his field goal attempts.

Los Angeles is 13-18 on the season and finds itself in 13th place in the Western Conference.

Topics: #LA LakersTags: ,
Listen To This
The Best Hip-Hop Songs Of 2022
by: Uproxx authors and
This Year’s Best New Holiday Music That You’ll Actually Want To Listen To
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×