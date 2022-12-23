The Los Angeles Lakers will not have Anthony Davis for the foreseeable future. Reports from earlier this week indicated that the team wasn’t expecting to have the All-Star big man for an indefinite period of time due to a foot injury that he suffered against the Denver Nuggets, and on Friday afternoon, the Lakers put out a statement indicating that is indeed the case. According to the team, Davis suffered a stress injury in his right foot.

After extensive consultation with Lakers team physicians and outside specialists, it has been determined that Anthony Davis has a stress injury in his right foot. Davis will be out indefinitely. Further updates will be provided when appropriate. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 23, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN brought some positive news in the aftermath, saying that Davis isn’t feeling all that much soreness in his foot and there is optimism he won’t need to go under the knife to remedy the injury.

ESPN Sources: The pain has subsided in past several days in Anthony Davis' foot and he's expected to rest it for another 7-to-10 days and have it re-evaluated and see if he can return to play. For now, there's hope that a procedure can be avoided. https://t.co/4B2RXiAZTV — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 23, 2022

Not having their star big man for any period of time is a tough turn of events for Los Angeles, as Davis has looked like one of the best players in the league when he’s been able to take the floor. Prior to going down, Davis was having arguably the best season of his career, as he averaged 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.1 blocks, and 1.3 steals in 33.4 minutes per game while connecting on 59.4 percent of his field goal attempts.

Los Angeles is 13-18 on the season and finds itself in 13th place in the Western Conference.