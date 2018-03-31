Anthony Davis Listened To The Internet And Shaved His Famous Unibrow

03.31.18 7 mins ago

Earlier this week, Anthony Davis put forth a poll to the good people of Twitter: “Should I shave my brow?” Davis put the fate of his signature unibrow into the hands of folks on the internet, and while the poll was split 51-49, a slight majority of the 631,067 votes demanded that he did some grooming.

Davis submitted to the will of the people on Saturday afternoon, posting a video in which he shaved his unibrow. There was one catch: We didn’t actually see Davis put the razor up to the patch of shaving cream he put on his face, because the camera falls as he shaves his head.

But when he gets things all straightened out, we get a look at what Davis looks like without a unibrow. To his credit, he doesn’t look bad, but it’ll definitely take some getting used to.

TAGSANTHONY DAVISNEW ORLEANS PELICANS

