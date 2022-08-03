While there were some uninspiring moments during the 2022 NBA playoffs, the first round matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies was highly entertaining. Eventually, the Grizzlies prevailed, in part by making fewer mistakes than the Wolves.

Minnesota standout Anthony Edwards is seemingly baffled by what transpired. In fact, he recently spoke to Zion Olojede of Complex and indicated a belief that the Wolves “handed” the series win to Memphis.

“Man, I feel like we handed it to them, man. It was like taking candy from a baby, and they took the candy,” Edwards said. “We had every game won, man, and I don’t know what happened. I don’t know what happened.”

This is not hard to believe, especially when considering the factors in play during the series. Game 3 is the shining example when the Wolves blew two different 25-point leads before losing a pivotal contest. On the whole, Minnesota held a halftime lead in the majority of games during the series, and the Wolves were mistake-prone throughout the contest.

It wasn’t as if Memphis was a fully playoff-tested team when the series began, but the Grizzlies did benefit from a young Minnesota team that may not have been quite ready to win a series like that. Of course, the future is bright with Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and the newly acquired Rudy Gobert on board, and expectations are sky-high for the Wolves this season. Beyond that, Edwards is always candid and refreshing in his public comments, and this is an example of that.