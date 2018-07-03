Avery Bradley Agreed To A Two-Year Deal To Stay With The Clippers

Associate Editor
07.03.18

With how things went in Los Angeles this season (and over the last 48 hours or so), it can be easy to forget that the Clippers acquired Avery Bradley at the trade deadline. His tenure with Los Angeles didn’t go especially well, both in terms of how he performed on the floor and because he only played in six games before needing season-ending surgery.

The procedure came at the worst possible time for Bradley, as he had to miss the Lakers’ playoff push and he was in line to become an unrestricted free agent once the summer rolled around. Now, the free agency period is here, and Bradley has decided to stay with the Clippers.

News of Bradley’s deal comes by way of Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, who revealed the terms of the deal that will keep him in Los Angeles for the next two years.

