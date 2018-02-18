Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the NBA’s best young teams, led by All-Star starting center Joel Embiid, Rookie of the Year candidate Ben Simmons, and 2017 First Team All-Rookie forward Dario Saric. After years of dismal basketball in Philly, the Process has provided them with a bright future and, likely, a postseason berth this year.

The Sixers currently sit in the seventh seed in the East and rattled off a five-game winning streak entering the All-Star break. While Embiid, Simmons, and Saric have all played great this season, one piece of their young core they expected to have in the mix has yet to really play.

Markelle Fultz was drafted first overall in July by Philly after they traded up with Boston to ensure they got the point guard out of Washington. However, a mysterious shoulder injury and a very strange months-long saga in which he’s been searching for his shooting form has kept him off the court since the first two weeks of the season.

Even with optimism in Philadelphia about the Sixers’ future, it’s impossible not to wonder what’s going on with Fultz and what kind of player he’ll be once he hits the floor. Simmons spoke with Yahoo’s Chris Mannix on Sunday and explained what he’s seen from Fultz in practice and why he’s optimistic he’ll be a difference maker when he hits the floor for Philly.