Ben Simmons Explained Why Luka Doncic Would Get His Rookie Of The Year Vote

04.01.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

A few months ago, it seemed virtually unthinkable that Luka Doncic would not be the 2018-19 NBA Rookie of the Year. The 20-year-old from Slovenia enjoyed a phenomenal start to the season and, with the Dallas Mavericks playing well, the consensus was that Doncic would run away with the award voting at the conclusion of the campaign.

Since then, however, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has closed the gap considerably with stellar play and, while Doncic is still considered the favorite to win the honor, there is a widespread discussion happening as to which first-year standout should claim the hardware. To that end, 2017-18 Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons was prompted about his thoughts on the race and he shared his viewpoint while declaring Doncic the winner.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ben Simmons
TAGSben simmonsluka doncicTrae Young
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.01.19 7 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.25.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP