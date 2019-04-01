Getty Image

A few months ago, it seemed virtually unthinkable that Luka Doncic would not be the 2018-19 NBA Rookie of the Year. The 20-year-old from Slovenia enjoyed a phenomenal start to the season and, with the Dallas Mavericks playing well, the consensus was that Doncic would run away with the award voting at the conclusion of the campaign.

Since then, however, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has closed the gap considerably with stellar play and, while Doncic is still considered the favorite to win the honor, there is a widespread discussion happening as to which first-year standout should claim the hardware. To that end, 2017-18 Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons was prompted about his thoughts on the race and he shared his viewpoint while declaring Doncic the winner.