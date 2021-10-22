For perhaps the first time in weeks, the Ben Simmons saga in Philadelphia has taken an apparent step towards the All-Star guard suiting up for the 76ers at some point this season. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Simmons met with the entire Sixers team on Friday morning and spoke through what’s going on.

Simmons reportedly told the team that he does, indeed, want to play at some point this season, but in a refrain that has popped up a few times in recent weeks, the former No. 1 overall pick said he’s not in a place mentally to take the floor.

Sources: Ben Simmons spoke to Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid and entire 76ers team today and accepted everyone needs to take responsibility, including himself — but Simmons informed them all that he’s not mentally ready to play yet and needs time. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 22, 2021

Simmons reported to shootaround today ahead of Nets game and was seen engaged around the team, sources said. The three-time All-Star has expressed he wants to play but isn't prepared mentally. https://t.co/DUuPfGch2s — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 22, 2021

Ben Simmons met with Sixers' medical professionals and coach Doc Rivers today and informed them that he's not mentally ready to play to his expectations now, sources tell ESPN. He also talked to his teammates today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 22, 2021

Wojnarowski added that the next step is for Simmons to undergo some sort of evaluation. It is unclear if this is a standard, run of the mill physical — he reportedly told the Sixers he was dealing with back issues on Thursday — or if this is an attempt to get him to a place where he feels he can contribute.

Simmons has to be evaluated now and next steps will be based upon the determination of medical professionals, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/OTZ9PQU9bN — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 22, 2021

Simmons had a scheduled individual workout on Thursday at the team’s facility, but showed up, expressed his back was bothering him, underwent treatment, and went home without participating in the workout. Later in the day, team executive Daryl Morey went onto a local radio station in Philly and expressed that he is willing to wait for Simmons to return to the team or for the Sixers to get back players who help them win a championship, and that he would rather wait out the remaining four years on Simmons’ contract than trade him for a package that does not meet the bar the team has set.