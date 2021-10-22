Getty Image
DimeMag

Report: Ben Simmons Spoke To The Entire Sixers Team And Said He ‘Wants To Play But Isn’t Prepared Mentally’

TwitterAssociate Editor

For perhaps the first time in weeks, the Ben Simmons saga in Philadelphia has taken an apparent step towards the All-Star guard suiting up for the 76ers at some point this season. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Simmons met with the entire Sixers team on Friday morning and spoke through what’s going on.

Simmons reportedly told the team that he does, indeed, want to play at some point this season, but in a refrain that has popped up a few times in recent weeks, the former No. 1 overall pick said he’s not in a place mentally to take the floor.

Wojnarowski added that the next step is for Simmons to undergo some sort of evaluation. It is unclear if this is a standard, run of the mill physical — he reportedly told the Sixers he was dealing with back issues on Thursday — or if this is an attempt to get him to a place where he feels he can contribute.

Simmons had a scheduled individual workout on Thursday at the team’s facility, but showed up, expressed his back was bothering him, underwent treatment, and went home without participating in the workout. Later in the day, team executive Daryl Morey went onto a local radio station in Philly and expressed that he is willing to wait for Simmons to return to the team or for the Sixers to get back players who help them win a championship, and that he would rather wait out the remaining four years on Simmons’ contract than trade him for a package that does not meet the bar the team has set.

Listen To This
Wet’s Kelly Zutrau Is Uncharacteristically Happy With Her Band’s New Album, ‘Letter Blue’
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×