Big East’s Secret Weapon Declares for NBA Draft

If you had a chance to watch any of the South Florida Bulls this season, you know that Dominique Jones will shoot your face off. The 6-4 guard finished this season as the Big East’s leading scorer, pouring in 21.4 points per game (including a monster 46-point slaughter at Providence in January), and now it looks like he will be getting buckets in the League next season as he submitted the necessary paperwork for this summer’s NBA Draft.
If you haven’t seen Jones play, picture Rodney Stuckey. They both have the same build, but Jones is probably a better shooter from distance (when he has it going). He’s not a supreme athlete and he’s not a true point guard, so he will have to find minutes as undersized shooting guard. Currently, NBADraft.net has him being taken in the later parts of the first round.
Below is some video evidence of Jones’ handiwork on the offensive end of the floor:
you have got to be kidding…a very streaky shooter, no d, not big enough, not in stuckey’s league by a long shot.
have to agree with chris, has stuckey’s body but not point guard skills, excellent shooter but I see him like Marcus Thornton at best, just a guy who gets buckets, he’ll have a spot in the L but lets not go nuts.
Rodney Stuckey is a legitimate what in this league? He’s peaked & will never be a lead guard. Strong build & decent scorer but can’t run a team. I know people are thinking young Chauncey. LOL. The kid from South Florida is a legit pro & can help tons of teams now. If he were in the ACC he’d be a lock. Better than Wayne Ellington & JJ Redick now.
Anthony Mason Jr is better pro prospect that Adam Morrison. Lamont Hamilton should have also gotten a N.B.A. look. Some players are better suited for the N.B.A. game. All players have ceilings. With the right coaching,teaching & patience. They’re potential can be maximized. N.B.A. does a poor job of developing players. Coaches are to busy trying to coach & set records. Manage the game & teach the players skills to thrive in the league. I’ve seen college run more scrimmages than individual skill drills. They’re paycheck is guaranteed. I’ll just sit a kid or make him transfer. You’ve failed the kid.
This kid is also a millions time better than both Xavier Henry/Bledsoe & Scottie Reynolds. That’s a FACT. Listen to the scouts though or Agents who sign clients they know will give them the biggest pot.
What has Xavier Henry done this year to show he’s better suited than Lance Stephenson or hell let along Grevais Vasquez in this draft. That’s the bull right there.
I can see some similarities with him and Stuckey offensively, but he’s got a long before catching Stuckey.
If Daniel Gibson can get burn in the L, why not him?