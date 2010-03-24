Big East’s Secret Weapon Declares for NBA Draft

If you had a chance to watch any of the South Florida Bulls this season, you know that Dominique Jones will shoot your face off. The 6-4 guard finished this season as the Big East’s leading scorer, pouring in 21.4 points per game (including a monster 46-point slaughter at Providence in January), and now it looks like he will be getting buckets in the League next season as he submitted the necessary paperwork for this summer’s NBA Draft.

If you haven’t seen Jones play, picture Rodney Stuckey. They both have the same build, but Jones is probably a better shooter from distance (when he has it going). He’s not a supreme athlete and he’s not a true point guard, so he will have to find minutes as undersized shooting guard. Currently, NBADraft.net has him being taken in the later parts of the first round.

Below is some video evidence of Jones’ handiwork on the offensive end of the floor: