In honor of Ralph Lawler, the long-time broadcaster who will retire after his 40th year as the play-by-play man for the Clippers, the local Fox affiliate decided to bring on former on-air partner Bill Walton (1990-2003) for the regular season finale against the Jazz to add his signature weirdness to the festivities.

And Walton didn’t waste any time as he kicked things off in the pre-game segment with an energy level that can only be described as wildly disproportionate to his Hall of Fame broadcast partner for the night.

Naturally, he was just getting started. Early in the first half, Walton presented Lawler with what he called a “specially-commissioned artwork” that he likened to both Michelangelo and Da Vinci, and that, perhaps via logic clear only to Walton himself, charts the long illustrious career of the Clippers’ legendary announcer.