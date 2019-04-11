Bill Walton Brought His Trademark Weirdness To The Clippers’ Season Finale

04.11.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

In honor of Ralph Lawler, the long-time broadcaster who will retire after his 40th year as the play-by-play man for the Clippers, the local Fox affiliate decided to bring on former on-air partner Bill Walton (1990-2003) for the regular season finale against the Jazz to add his signature weirdness to the festivities.

And Walton didn’t waste any time as he kicked things off in the pre-game segment with an energy level that can only be described as wildly disproportionate to his Hall of Fame broadcast partner for the night.

Naturally, he was just getting started. Early in the first half, Walton presented Lawler with what he called a “specially-commissioned artwork” that he likened to both Michelangelo and Da Vinci, and that, perhaps via logic clear only to Walton himself, charts the long illustrious career of the Clippers’ legendary announcer.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers
TAGSBILL WALTONLos Angeles ClippersRalph Lawler
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.09.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.08.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.08.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.05.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP