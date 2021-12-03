portland trail blazers
Getty Image
DimeMag

The Blazers Fired Neil Olshey Following A Workplace Misconduct Investigation

TwitterAssociate Editor

Neil Olshey‘s tenure as the general manager and president of basketball operations for the Portland Trail Blazers has come to an end. The team announced on Friday afternoon that the previously-announced independent investigation into “concerns and complaints around our workplace environment at the practice facility” had come to an end, and because of its findings, Olshey had been immediately terminated.

The team stressed that it would not discuss the findings of the investigation “out of respect for those who candidly participated,” and announced that director of player personnel Joe Cronin will take the reins as general manager in the interim as the franchise works to find a permanent replacement. Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report indicated that a pair of former NBA players who have made the transition to working in front offices are among those who will be considered for the role.

A bombshell report by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports indicated that the franchise was going to authorize an investigation due to “10 years of mistreatment leading to mental and physical stress” by Olshey, which led to a toxic work environment under his watch. After starting his front office career with the Los Angeles Clippers, Olshey joined the Portland Trail Blazers as the franchise’s general manger ahead of the 2012 NBA season.

