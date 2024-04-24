Bobby Portis On The Pacers: ‘They’re Frontrunners, Bro’

There’s no love lost between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers. After the upstart Pacers embarrassed the Bucks during the regular season — they won four of their five matchups this year, including a performance in the In-Season Tournament semifinals that happened under a pretty big spotlight — Milwaukee was able to get them back by winning Game 1 of their first round playoff series.

On Tuesday night, Indiana struck back, as the team’s high-flying offense responded to its Game 1 stinker by exploding in Game 2 en route to a win. There were a few moments during the game where things got chippy between the two teams, and after the game, one of the more vocal member of Milwaukee’s roster had some things to say about the other squad. While speaking to the media, Bobby Portis gave his thoughts on the Pacers, and expressed his belief that they’re a group of “frontrunners.”

Bucks forward Bobby Portis was asked about the physicality, trash talking and technical fouls tonight and whether he felt that was the Pacers way of getting themselves going on the road. Here was his response: pic.twitter.com/Kj5aUBbmFH — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) April 24, 2024

The Pacers certainly looked a whole lot more comfortable on Tuesday night, as a huge game from Pascal Siakam let them tie the series up and made them the first road team to pick up a win during the 2024 playoffs. At the very least, Portis’ comments fans the flames a bit ahead of what should be an electric atmosphere in Indianapolis during Game 3.