Boston Celtics ’09-10 NBA season preview

Last year we debuted the “Highs and Lows” system — previewing the NBA season by predicting the respective ceiling and basement for each team. Same theme, different season…
Added: Rasheed Wallace, Marquis Daniels, Shelden Williams, Lester Hudson
Lost: Leon Powe, Stephon Marbury, Mikki Moore, Gabe Pruitt
Ceiling: NBA championship
Don’t worry, you don’t need to be medicated if you think this year’s version of the Celtics is better than the team that won the championship in 2008. Yes, the marquee three of Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen are older, and there’s still no James Posey-caliber “Kobe Stopper” on the roster, but consider this much: Rajon Rondo officially went from fourth-wheel to a legit star in the ’09 playoffs; Big Baby Davis and Kendrick Perkins are also much better than they were during the original title run; Rasheed Wallace brings his post defense, outside shooting and postseason experience to the table; Marquis Daniels gives Boston another scorer off the bench whose defense is also solid; and going into his third year with this core group, Doc Rivers knows how to get the most out of their talents … As much as people act like Pierce was a bystander in last year’s playoffs while Ray and Rondo stole the show, realize PP was still Boston’s leading scorer in the postseason and hasn’t lost a step yet. He’s arguably the best clutch player in the game and one of the League’s elite players, period … Ray will win a handful of games by himself … Coming off another knee injury, Garnett likely won’t be as dominant as in years past. But he doesn’t have to be. His defense, leadership, energy and threat of a 20-point scorer at the four is enough to push the Celtics over the top and into another title.
Basement: Conference semifinals
If the Magic and Cavs weren’t as good as they are, anything less than a conference finals berth for Boston would be considered a failure … Of course you have to start with the team’s overall health. KG’s knees will be on everyone’s radar, Allen’s ankles are also a constant worry, and while Pierce has been good for 80-plus games each of the last two years, at 32 years old he’s not indestructible. And don’t forget Rasheed and his penchant for getting hurt at the most inopportune times … On that note, is Wallace really going to be that much of a difference-maker? I’ve been as big a critic of ‘Sheed as anybody; I don’t see what so many people see in him. He’s been in decline for years, and by the end of last season looked completely washed up. At this point, his reputation and his bark are overshadowing his dull bite … Not saying Boston should’ve re-signed Marbury, but there’s still not one quality backup PG behind Rondo, and in general the team isn’t as deep as you’d think. Shelden Williams, Bill Walker, Brian Scalabrine, Tony Allen and J.R. Giddens are barely NBA players.
Rondo’s playing for new contract. If he plays the way he played in the playoffs then the celts have to be considered one of the favorites to win it all. If not then they’re in trouble…Not missing the playoffs trouble but they’ll struggle in the playoffs
Oh that and the obvious if they stay healthy thing too
Big Baby’s recent injury might be a huge factor because this means more minutes for the Celtics’ aging frontline.
It may also have an effect on Boston’s health since not having Davis to start the season takes away some of Doc Rivers’ luxury of slowly breaking in Garnett’s knees and minutes.
Unless Shelden somehow cracks the C’s rotation. This could force Doc to give KG more playing time than he would want.
And not re-signing Leon Powe will bite them in the ass one day…
besides Powe (big loss) all those losses are addition by subtraction. Mikki was a turd and Pruitt was useless. Maybe Marbury could have used another year – a full year – but oh well.
depends on their seeding in the playoffs. if they get the 3 seed, their finished. done. 2nd round exit. the Celtics (nor the Cavs or Magic) are going to win the east from the 3 seed. that means having to play 2 series WITHOUT homecourt against both of the other two teams.
thats just too much to have to go thru. Magic will have the best home record in the league and last year the Cavs only lost 2 games at home all season!
so, the Celtics better avoid getting the 3 seed in the east. they can win 1 playoff series without homecourt, but not two.
as for the roster…bench is still hella weak. no depth at point guard. a bunch of useless bigs. and no defense from their 2nd unit.
but they are still a 53+ win team. i just dont know if that is enough to get better than the 3 seed
man i hope so
I like when it says “Ray will win a handful of games by himself” sure Ray Allen will, age has not eaten him too much yet, that’s how I see it.