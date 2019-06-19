Getty Image

The Boston Celtics are facing an uncertain reality as the 2019-20 season approaches, with reporting that both Kyrie Irving and Al Horford are prepared to seek different employment in free agency. That roster shake-up, combined with Anthony Davis heading to Los Angeles, leaves the Celtics in something of a different stage but, in looking back to the disappointment of the 2018-19 campaign, an interesting subplot emerged this week.

NBC Sports Boston caught up with ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan and discussed one source of tension this season. It revolved around the way the organization, and specifically head coach Brad Stevens, handled the reintegration of Gordon Hayward after a long-standing injury.

“You hate to pick on Gordon Hayward because he was coming back from injury and he was doing the best he could, but I really think that’s where it started,” MacMullan said. “They were force feeding him on his teammates, Brad [Stevens] knew Gordon well, he wanted to get his confidence back.