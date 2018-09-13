The Celtics Are ‘Deeply Disturbed’ By Domestic Violence Allegations Against Jabari Bird

#Boston Celtics
09.13.18 44 mins ago

Getty Image

Boston Celtics guard Jabari Bird was arrested last week on charges of assault and kidnapping during what was described as a domestic incident. On Thursday, Bird appeared in court to be officially arraigned as more horrifying details of the incident were revealed.

Jared Weiss of The Athletic Boston obtained the criminal complaint against Bird that details what happened, including allegations that Bird strangled the woman “approximately a dozen times,” including causing her to lose consciousness at one point. The report also details the injuries the victim suffered, including cuts on her neck, bumps on her head, and more that were seen by an officer and confirmed by a doctor.

https://twitter.com/JaredWeissNBA/status/1040282949432864769

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSDomestic Violence

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.11.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.10.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

09.07.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.05.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP