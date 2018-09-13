Getty Image

Boston Celtics guard Jabari Bird was arrested last week on charges of assault and kidnapping during what was described as a domestic incident. On Thursday, Bird appeared in court to be officially arraigned as more horrifying details of the incident were revealed.

Jared Weiss of The Athletic Boston obtained the criminal complaint against Bird that details what happened, including allegations that Bird strangled the woman “approximately a dozen times,” including causing her to lose consciousness at one point. The report also details the injuries the victim suffered, including cuts on her neck, bumps on her head, and more that were seen by an officer and confirmed by a doctor.

