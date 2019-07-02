Getty Image

Things haven’t gone according to plan for the Knicks in free agency. Rather than being involved with the biggest names this summer, they’ve been forced to cobble together a free agency class filled with veterans on bloated, short-term signings.

Now, the good news is that New York has at least somewhat learned from the past, signing most of those players to two-year deals with a second year team option. The bad news is, they’ve just kind of been signing guys that, beyond Julius Randle, are likely not to be with the team in a year or two and aren’t going to net them a ton in return despite the flexibility they can provide. It’s better than 2016 by a lot, but still just a rather uninspiring summer after so much optimism coming in.

The lack of fireworks has clearly had an impact on how much major outlets in the city are interested in the team, as the New York Post couldn’t be bothered to copy-edit their free agency roundup enough to make sure they put pictures of the correct players in place.