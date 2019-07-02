Bradley Beal Had A Funny Response To The New York Post Using His Picture For Bobby Portis

07.02.19 46 mins ago

Getty Image

Things haven’t gone according to plan for the Knicks in free agency. Rather than being involved with the biggest names this summer, they’ve been forced to cobble together a free agency class filled with veterans on bloated, short-term signings.

Now, the good news is that New York has at least somewhat learned from the past, signing most of those players to two-year deals with a second year team option. The bad news is, they’ve just kind of been signing guys that, beyond Julius Randle, are likely not to be with the team in a year or two and aren’t going to net them a ton in return despite the flexibility they can provide. It’s better than 2016 by a lot, but still just a rather uninspiring summer after so much optimism coming in.

The lack of fireworks has clearly had an impact on how much major outlets in the city are interested in the team, as the New York Post couldn’t be bothered to copy-edit their free agency roundup enough to make sure they put pictures of the correct players in place.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Knicks
TAGS2019 NBA Free AgencyBobby PortisBradley BealNEW YORK KNICKS
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.02.19 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.02.19 6 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.01.19 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.28.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.25.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.25.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP