Getty Image

The New York Knicks have had a rough first day of free agency, as the team watched its crosstown rival, Brooklyn, scoop up Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant — the duo that was long rumored to potentially join forces in Manhattan.

Reports came out that they didn’t want to give Durant the full max due to his Achilles injury, leading to a spectacular on-air rant from Stephen A. Smith during The Jump‘s live free agency special. Shortly after, they reached a deal with Julius Randle on a hefty three-year, $63 million contract (with a reported team option in the third year), but weren’t done signing power forwards.

Taj Gibson got a two-year, $20 million deal from the Knicks and late on Sunday it was reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that they had agreed to a two-year, $31 million offer sheet with Wizards restricted free agent Bobby Portis.