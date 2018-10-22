Getty Image

Brandon Ingram met with the media for the first time since he instigated Saturday night’s brawl near the end of the Lakers home loss to the Rockets.

Ingram set off quite the chain of events when he shoved James Harden and got in the face of a referee, before later returning to throw a haymaker at Chris Paul when Paul and Rajon Rondo started throwing punches at each other (after Rondo spit on Paul). The fight was one of the most severe in recent memory in the NBA, which has worked hard to eliminate these sorts of incidents from being commonplace.

On Sunday, the league handed out suspensions for the three key figures in the fight, with Ingram getting the most severe punishment at four games, while Rondo received three and Paul received two for their actions. There were many that felt those suspensions were a bit light, as some were projecting the league to send a stronger message with Ingram possibly facing closer to a double-digit suspension. Even Ingram was a bit surprised to learn he’d only miss four games for what he did, telling reporters he was preparing for a much longer absence, but was grateful for the four games.