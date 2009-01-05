Breaking News: Warriors Sign Jermareo Davidson

Anyone that thinks NBA GMs don’t read Dimemag.com is crazy. After posting the D-League Hot Hand List this morning, the Golden State Warriors signed Idaho Stampede forward Jermareo Davidson to a 10-day contract.

Clearly Chris Mullin likes this guy, as Davidson was selected by the Warriors with the 36th pick in the 2007 NBA Draft, but was traded the same day as part of a deal that sent him and Jason Richardson to the Bobcats in exchange for Brandan Wright.

The 6-10, 230 pound Davidson was the Stampede’s first pick in the draft and was averaging 16.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game in 15 games with Idaho this season.

“I am thrilled for Jermareo,” Stampede coach Bryan Gates said. “He really has worked hard this season and his numbers show that. This is what the NBA Development League is all about.”

Lucky for Davidson, the D-League Showcase was already being held in Utah, as he’ll be joining the Warriors tonight for their game against the Jazz. In order to make room, the Warriors waived opening night starting guard DeMarcus Nelson.

Source: Idaho Statesman