Breaking News: Warriors Sign Jermareo Davidson

Anyone that thinks NBA GMs don’t read Dimemag.com is crazy. After posting the D-League Hot Hand List this morning, the Golden State Warriors signed Idaho Stampede forward Jermareo Davidson to a 10-day contract.
Clearly Chris Mullin likes this guy, as Davidson was selected by the Warriors with the 36th pick in the 2007 NBA Draft, but was traded the same day as part of a deal that sent him and Jason Richardson to the Bobcats in exchange for Brandan Wright.
The 6-10, 230 pound Davidson was the Stampede’s first pick in the draft and was averaging 16.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game in 15 games with Idaho this season.
“I am thrilled for Jermareo,” Stampede coach Bryan Gates said. “He really has worked hard this season and his numbers show that. This is what the NBA Development League is all about.”
Lucky for Davidson, the D-League Showcase was already being held in Utah, as he’ll be joining the Warriors tonight for their game against the Jazz. In order to make room, the Warriors waived opening night starting guard DeMarcus Nelson.
Who’s next?
Source: Idaho Statesman
Are you implying that they signed this cat because they read about him in Dime? haha
Kerm I have no prob with the implication.
I am just saying if that is true, then print something up that Houston’s gm can read about getting a true true point and floor general and another 2 guard who can shoot and create his own shot.
And hopefully Eddie House, Dirk, Joey Crawford and Anderson Varejao reads this.
You are not liked!
isnt this the cat who’s bro got shot or something his last yr in college then his girl died in a car accident or something? im happy for dude most ppl couldnt have handled all that but i see it only made dude stronger.
Is he Mikki Moore light?
Maybe,because his first name also has ‘D-League’ written all over it….
@ evans lmfaooooooo u are so right, d-league all over
@ akademics
I dont know about the brother thing, but him and his girldriend got in an accident after a game and he didn’t get hurt at all and she died. (she was driving)
Does he shoot threes?
Parker is next….
WAY TO GO JERMAEO!!!
One of stone mountain finest, he’ll be a descent NBA back up for years to come. Was really good in college until family tragedy hit home.