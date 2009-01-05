Breaking News: Warriors Sign Jermareo Davidson

01.05.09 10 years ago
Jermareo Davidson (photo. D-League)

Anyone that thinks NBA GMs don’t read Dimemag.com is crazy. After posting the D-League Hot Hand List this morning, the Golden State Warriors signed Idaho Stampede forward Jermareo Davidson to a 10-day contract.

Clearly Chris Mullin likes this guy, as Davidson was selected by the Warriors with the 36th pick in the 2007 NBA Draft, but was traded the same day as part of a deal that sent him and Jason Richardson to the Bobcats in exchange for Brandan Wright.

The 6-10, 230 pound Davidson was the Stampede’s first pick in the draft and was averaging 16.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game in 15 games with Idaho this season.

“I am thrilled for Jermareo,” Stampede coach Bryan Gates said. “He really has worked hard this season and his numbers show that. This is what the NBA Development League is all about.”

Lucky for Davidson, the D-League Showcase was already being held in Utah, as he’ll be joining the Warriors tonight for their game against the Jazz. In order to make room, the Warriors waived opening night starting guard DeMarcus Nelson.

Who’s next?

Source: Idaho Statesman

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMag

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP