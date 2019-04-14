Getty Image

Breanna Stewart won her first WNBA MVP award last season as she led the Seattle Storm to a WNBA championship in a sweep of the Washington Mystics in the Finals — where she also earned Finals MVP honors.

Like many WNBA stars, Stewart plays overseas in the offseason for Dynamo Kursk in Russia and led them to the EuroLeague Women’s Final Four championship game on Sunday. Stewart’s squad was matched up against UMMC Ekaterinburg, also from Russia, which features fellow WNBA stars like Britney Griner, Kayla McBride, and Courtney Vandersloot, and trailed by 16 late in the second quarter.

Stewart curled off a dribble handoff action at the elbow and rose for a jumper over a closeout from Griner. Unfortunately, Stewart landed on Griner’s foot and collapsed to the floor, immediately grabbing at the back of her right ankle.