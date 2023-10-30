It sounds like Bronny James is going to end up playing college basketball for USC this year. In a bit of news that his father, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, shared during the team’s media day at the start of October, James is apparently doing well as he works his way back from going into cardiac arrest while practicing earlier this year. The expectation is that the former 5-star recruit will be able to suit up for the team at some point during the 2023-24 season.

We’re still in the lead-up to the college basketball season, and as such, the USC basketball program is putting fun stuff on social media to give folks some insight into the players who make up Andy Enfield’s program. In one clip, James was asked a simple question: who is your favorite player of all time? What followed next was 15 seconds of deliberation before he, shockingly, ended up on a name you may have heard if you’re a real basketball fan.

His answer is worth the wait 😂 pic.twitter.com/6Aom8w5DrH — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) October 30, 2023

“I’ll probably say, like, LeBron James, something like that,” James said.

Kudos to everyone in the room for laughing, as it was very funny, and extra kudos to the person off camera who encouraged him to simply say his dad’s name, as it would have been very easy for them to encourage Bronny to say literally anyone else as a joke.