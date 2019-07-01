Getty Image

Everybody remembers the day the Brooklyn Nets died. Ironically enough it was supposed to be the day they were born. An organization led by Russian owner Mikhail Prokhorov and Jay-Z in their corner, the Nets wanted to be cool. They had the clean black and white jerseys, a brand new arena in Brooklyn, and they were hell bent on stealing away New York from the Knicks. New Jersey was in the past. This was a new Nets team. A better one.

They made a big splash immediately. With Deron Williams, Joe Johnson, and Brook Lopez already on the roster the Nets wanted to bring championship pedigree to the roster. So they brought in Kevin Garnett, and Paul Pierce. This veteran group, led by franchise legend and just out of his playing days Jason Kidd as coach, was going to take the NBA by storm. The plan was simple. Go all in on the short term future and use a culture of being a fresh new winner to carry them through the inevitable hard years that would follow. All it took was selling their soul.

The Nets gave absolutely everything away to make it work. Three first round picks, completely unprotected, went to the Celtics. They then built around their already aging core with aging players like Andrei Kirilenko and Jason Terry. This would have been fine if they could have found a few diamonds in the rough young players, but Mirza Teletovic and Mason Plumlee didn’t pan out that way and what was supposed to be the birth of the new and improved Nets was merely signing their future away.

The Nets never got past the second round. They were old and slow. Jason Kidd left after a failed power move. Pierce became unhappy and bolted to become a journeyman ring chaser. Garnett stayed around until he was traded back to Minnesota for his swan song. Johnson collected checks and did his Iso-Joe thing while Deron Williams failed to recapture the early magic and promise he had shown so early in his career. It was a complete disaster in every way.

Two years after the Nets were supposed to take the world, the world took them. They were on the quickest path to cutting as much salary as they possibly could. The problem being that they had to do this while watching the draft picks that shoul’ve assisted in a rebuild go towards the Celtics. Boston was able to use the Nets failure as its own asset, which might have been the biggest kick in the gut of all.