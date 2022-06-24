The Pistons Are Building Around Cade Cunningham The Right Way

Eleven months ago, the Detroit Pistons accomplished the most arduous task of any rebuild: They got the dude. Not a dude, the dude, in the form of Cade Cunningham, one of the most tremendous prospects from the past half-decade.

Yet because Detroit was only in the second year of a new era and its 2020 lottery pick, Killian Hayes, continued to struggle, the surrounding context for Cunningham didn’t extend him much leeway. Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes, the other two finalists for Rookie of the Year alongside Cunningham, are imminent superstars and incredible players, but the disparity in contexts between those two and Cunningham last year was startling. That, of course, is not the fault of Mobley or Barnes by any stretch, though these types of details must be accounted for as we analyze young players and their development.

Ideally, the bedrock of Cunningham’s offensive game is a methodical, slashing nature amplified by a threatening jumper. At 6’6, 220 pounds with the guile to ram defenders into screens and a rocking chair cadence to burrow his way downhill, Cunningham can reliably generate paint touches. The aim is to lure defenders his way and invite his versatile, virtuoso playmaking to shine, finding shooters/secondary creators on the perimeter or play-finishers around the basket.

Last season, though, the Pistons, well, didn’t really roster any of those archetypes to capitalize on how often Cunningham compromises defenses. They ranked 29th in three-point percentage (32.9 percent) and were below average in three-point rate (17th). Among the nine players to log at least 800 minutes, only Cory Joseph (41.4 percent) shot better than 36 percent beyond the arc. The shooting was dire and vertical spacing didn’t offer a reprieve either.

Isaiah Stewart, who started 71 games at center for Detroit, is a 6’8, vertically limited big man with 65 dunks in 139 career contests. During the second half of the season, when Marvin Bagley III (acquired via trade) and Kelly Olynyk (returned from injury) were in the rotation, the Pistons’ offense ran much smoother. That uptick was directly tied to Bagley providing a lob presence and Olynyk spacing the floor on pick-and-pops.

Following Bagley’s move to Detroit (26 games, he played 18 of them), he averaged 15 points on 59 percent true shooting, while the Pistons ranked 24th in offensive rating (111.4), a notable bump from 28th and 105.6 prior to his arrival. That was by no means a coincidence. Legitimate release valves for Cunningham in Bagley and Olynyk brought the offense to passably poor levels rather than dastardly worrisome.

Entering Thursday’s 2022 NBA Draft, Detroit evidently recognized the constraints of its roster around the franchise cornerstone and immediately addressed those shortcomings. They are properly building around Cunningham and progressing toward a future where the ancillary personnel amplifies him and is suited for him to amplify it.

That is how you maximize lottery-bound seasons and do not squander someone like Cunningham, who is destined for years of superstardom. These downtrodden campaigns are not merely a bridge to wait on Cunningham’s full-fledged arrival. They are a conduit to accelerate his full-fledged arrival that elevates everyone around him.