Carmelo Anthony Helped Bus 4,500 Baltimore Students To The March For Our Lives In Washington D.C.

03.24.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Carmelo Anthony revealed on Saturday that he helped thousands of students take part in the March For Our Lives in Washington D.C. The Oklahoma City Thunder forward told reporters that he helped 4,500 Baltimore-area students travel to Washington D.C.

Anthony, who spent much of his childhood in Baltimore, arranged to bus kids who wanted to take part in the protest to Washington as a way to help them make their voices heard in the nationwide protest against gun violence.

Anthony was asked if he was able to get involved in the protest and joked that he could not because he was stuck talking to reporters, but then explained how he played a role.

