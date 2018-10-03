Carmelo Anthony Apologized To The Rockets Bench After Knocking Down A Long Two

As the 2018-19 season approaches, Carmelo Anthony is certainly nearing the twilight stage of his career. The future Hall of Fame forward didn’t perform overly well in a brief tour of duty with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Anthony seemingly had a difficult time transitioning from the primary role that he served for much of his career to a supporting capacity in his latest stop. However, he is saying all the right things after landing with the Houston Rockets (after a very brief stint with the Atlanta Hawks) and Anthony appears ready to adjust in a positive way to his new surroundings.

With that in mind, Anthony and the Rockets were on the floor for a preseason game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday and the game doubled as his first action in a Houston uniform. There were bright spots on the way to a 131-115 victory but, along the way, Anthony jumped in the time machine and uncorked the combination of a pump fake and a one-dribble jump shot that happened to take place inside the three-point arc.

Anthony made the jumper but, in a hurry, he made a gesture to the Rockets bench that generated some amusement.

