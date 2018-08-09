The Hawks Made Carmelo Anthony A Jersey To Commemorate His Time In Atlanta

Carmelo Anthony’s tenure with the Atlanta Hawks was an exhilarating few days, as the star forward was dealt by the Thunder to the Hawks in exchange for Dennis Schröder in what ultimately became a three-team trade to shuffle around other minor pieces.

Anthony, of course, had to sign off on the deal by waiving his no-trade clause, and did so in order to facilitate a buyout with Atlanta, who took on all but $2.4 million of his $27.9 million salary. By securing that buyout, Anthony will now sign with the Houston Rockets once he returns from Africa to join up with his old buddy Chris Paul and try to give the Rockets some added depth on the wing that they desperately need after free agency.

The short nature of Anthony’s time with the Hawks meant he never got a chance to even suit up in Atlanta, something he jokingly lamented in a recent interview by noting he didn’t even get a jersey. Luckily for Anthony, the Hawks have remedied that situation by making Anthony his own custom Hawks jersey so he can always remember the fourth team of his NBA career.

