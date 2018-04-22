The Cavs Once Again Wore Matching Custom Suits To Game 4 In Indiana

Getty Image

Coordinated outfits among friends, family, couples and, in this case, teammates, are always both awkward and contrived, no matter how exquisitely tailored the fit or how hip and stylish the designer. And when it comes to professional athletes, they are also begging to be a target of scorn and ridicule.

Just ask the Washington Wizards, who wore matching black funereal suits before a late-January game against the Celtics last season, a stunt that of course backfired spectacularly when they proceeded to lose that game.

The Cleveland Cavaliers did something similar earlier this week when LeBron James gifted his teammates custom-made suits to wear prior to Game 3 against the Indiana Pacers, although in his defense the suits didn’t hold any ulterior meaning beside just being a nice gesture on the part of their team leader and a stylish look for one of their biggest games of the year.