Getty Image

There are a small handful of current and former college coaches whose names pop up every time there is a desirable coaching vacancy in the NBA. John Calipari is probably chief among them, though the Kentucky coach has put all that conjecture to rest by signing a lifetime contract to remain the Wildcats’ head honcho.

Rick Pitino is another name that gets bandied around from time to time. The former Louisville coach has had two previous stints in the NBA with the Knicks and Celtics, so when longtime reporter Peter Vescey brought word this weekend that Pitino and the Cavs have been in contact about their head coaching vacancy, it naturally brought with it a great deal of intrigue.

According to this report from the HoF’er @PeterVecsey1, Cavs owner Dan Gilbert and Panathinaikos’ Rick Pitino have discussed the Cavs’ coaching vacancy … https://t.co/s9rYDMqIDw — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 21, 2019

That turned out to be short-lived, however, as Cleveland’s front office denied that any such discussions had taken place or that they were considering Pitino for the position.