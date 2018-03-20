Chauncey Billups Called Reports Of A Potential Front Office Job With The Pistons ‘100 Percent False’

03.20.18 1 min ago

Getty Image

Chauncey Billups says he isn’t interested in anything involving the Detroit Pistons just yet. The former Pistons standout and current ESPN commentator contradicted reports that said there’s interest in him joining the Pistons front office.

The New York Times‘ Marc Stein reported earlier on Tuesday that the team was interested, but that was swiftly denied by team officials. Billups was later given his chance to address the issue on Tuesday’s edition of The Jump, where Rachel Nichols gave Billups the floor.

Not only did he say the reports are “100 percent false,” Billups expressed his disappointment that a report like that emerged while front office jobs are currently not vacant.

