Getty Image

It’s going to be very hard to beat the Golden State Warriors this season. They already are the two-time defending NBA champions, and because that wasn’t enough, they decided to go out and add DeMarcus Cousins (who is still on the sidelines for now) to their roster that already includes four of the 20 or so best players on earth.

Talent generally wins in basketball, and this season, no team has more talent than Golden State. Charles Barkley is aware of this, and prior to the Warriors’ ring ceremony on Tuesday night, the TNT analyst made it clear that he thinks the team is in line to end this season with their third championship in a row and fourth in five years.

Ernie Johnson asked Barkley what would keep Golden State from winning another title, and while Shaquille O’Neal tried to seriously say injuries, Barkley had other ideas.