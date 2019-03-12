Charles Barkley Thinks Kyrie And Durant ‘Ain’t Tough Enough’ To Play In New York

03.12.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The New York Knicks have opened up a ton of cap space for this summer and are set to make a run at one or two max players in free agency.

There are some that believe Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, two friends that will both hit free agency this summer, have already decided on joining forces in New York. That, of course, is far from confirmed, but there is speculation abound that at least one of them will move to the Big Apple this offseason in an attempt to resurrect the Knicks.

Durant and/or Irving joining the Knicks would be huge for a franchise that hasn’t landed a top free agent in over a decade, but there are some that question if it’s a good idea for either. There’s obviously the issue of the Knicks being terrible, but if both went, that would change dramatically. Instead, there are those like Charles Barkley who don’t think Irving or Durant have the makeup to handle all that comes with being in New York.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#Charles Barkley#Kevin Durant#New York Knicks
TAGSCHARLES BARKLEYKEVIN DURANTKYRIE IRVINGNEW YORK KNICKS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 3 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 22 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP