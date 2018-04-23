TNT

The ending to Game 4 of Cavs-Pacers was nothing if not eventful. Indiana’s comeback effort fell short as they were unable to storm back from a double-digit deficit for the second straight game, but they still managed to make things interesting late.

After a Victor Oladipo three-pointer cut the Cavs lead to 103-100 with about 10 seconds to play, the Cavs inbounded the ball to Jeff Green who got tied up and taken to the ground by Lance Stephenson in a wild sequence. Initially, the call we saw on the floor was of a jump ball and the referees went to the monitors to determine what the call on the floor was and if there were any extracurriculars that deserved further fouls.

Ultimately, they determined it was a foul on Lance prior to the tie up, as being called by the baseline official, sending Jeff Green to the foul line where he split his free throws to seal a 104-100 win for Cleveland. After the game, the Inside the NBA crew had Joe Borgia join them to explain exactly what happened, but Kenny Smith still had some questions about the sequencing of the foul call and jump ball call.