Lance Stephenson Went Full Lance Stephenson Late With A Takedown Of Jeff Green

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Cleveland Cavaliers
Associate Editor
04.22.18

TNT

You’ll never believe this, but Lance Stephenson made it a point to get under the skin of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night. His most prominent moment of nuisance-ness came midway through the fourth quarter when he finally managed to annoy LeBron James so much that the Cavaliers star picked up a technical foul, even if Stephenson did embellish the shove he received from James.

As has been the case in the last few games of this series, things were tight and tense down the stretch. Those are the moments when Stephenson sees his biggest openings to pester opponents, so in the game’s waning moments, Stephenson tried his best to make a play at the behest of Jeff Green.

The Cavaliers tried to inbound the ball with about 12 seconds remaining while up by three. Green got the ball, Stephenson was on defense, and then, this happened.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsCLEVELAND CAVALIERSINDIANA PACERSJEFF GREENLANCE STEPHENSON

Listen To This

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

04.19.18 3 days ago
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 5 days ago 5 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 6 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 1 week ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP