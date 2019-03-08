Charles Barkley Wants LeBron James To Join ‘Inside The NBA’ For The Playoffs

03.08.19 11 mins ago

With the Los Angeles Lakers firmly on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff race, word broke this week that LeBron James could be dialing things back in terms of on-court workload. It remains to be seen as to how much the Lakers will lean on their best player over the final 17 games of the season — beginning with a home tilt against Boston on March 9 — but considering the overwhelming likelihood that the Lakers will not participate in the postseason, James has at least one standing offer to fill his time in April and May.

On Thursday evening, Charles Barkley extended an invitation to James during Inside The NBA and, in short, it was to join the best sports studio show in the business.

TOPICS#Charles Barkley#LA Lakers#LeBron James
