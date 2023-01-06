Charles Barkley very famously does not like Skip Bayless. Perhaps unsurprisingly, then, is the fact that Barkley took advantage of the opportunity to make fun of the Fox Sports personality who has come under fire in recent days for an insensitive tweet he posted in the immediate aftermath of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest during the team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bayless offered a strange statement on the episode of Undisputed that aired on Tuesday, which did not feature Shannon Sharpe. The Hall of Fame tight end returned to the desk on Wednesday, but while he tried to issue a statement that included him expressing how disappointed he was in the tweet, Bayless interrupted him, which led to an argument between the two. Barkley has never been one to turn down the chance to get off a few jokes at the expense of the Undisputed crew, and on Thursday, he and Shaquille O’Neal did just that.

Here's a compilation of Barkley trolling Skip Bayless last night on Inside the NBA pic.twitter.com/uRUR6laK8y — Brandon Contes (@BrandonContes) January 6, 2023

Poor Ernie Johnson had to (as usual) try to keep the peace but (as usual) failed, because Chuck and Shaq were (as usual) having way too much fun here. This is a far cry from how Barkley usually addresses Bayless, as he has said that he would put him in “a full body cast” if they were ever in a room together.