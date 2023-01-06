charles barkley skip bayless
Inside the NBA/Undisputed
DimeMag

Charles Barkley Couldn’t Resist The Opportunity To Make Fun Of Skip Bayless On ‘Inside The NBA’

Charles Barkley very famously does not like Skip Bayless. Perhaps unsurprisingly, then, is the fact that Barkley took advantage of the opportunity to make fun of the Fox Sports personality who has come under fire in recent days for an insensitive tweet he posted in the immediate aftermath of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest during the team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bayless offered a strange statement on the episode of Undisputed that aired on Tuesday, which did not feature Shannon Sharpe. The Hall of Fame tight end returned to the desk on Wednesday, but while he tried to issue a statement that included him expressing how disappointed he was in the tweet, Bayless interrupted him, which led to an argument between the two. Barkley has never been one to turn down the chance to get off a few jokes at the expense of the Undisputed crew, and on Thursday, he and Shaquille O’Neal did just that.

Poor Ernie Johnson had to (as usual) try to keep the peace but (as usual) failed, because Chuck and Shaq were (as usual) having way too much fun here. This is a far cry from how Barkley usually addresses Bayless, as he has said that he would put him in “a full body cast” if they were ever in a room together.

Listen To This
The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of December 2022
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Hip-Hop Songs Of 2022
by: Uproxx authors and
This Year’s Best New Holiday Music That You’ll Actually Want To Listen To
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×