Getty Image

The worst part about Chris Bosh‘s inability to play basketball, at least from a hoops perspective, is that his game would be a perfect fit in the modern NBA. Bosh was a crafty big man who had the ability to stretch the floor, and if he was suiting up now, it’s safe to say that he could be a devastating frontcourt option for any team.

Of course, that doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen any time soon, as Bosh is still in the midst of his forced retirement due to issues related to blood clots. There has been plenty written about his efforts to make it back into the league, namely how Bosh believes his career isn’t over and that he believes he can still contribute.

In a new piece by Jackie MacMullan of ESPN, Bosh explained how he actually has struggled to watch basketball for some time. This is because Bosh, like everyone else, understands that his game would thrive in the league’s current climate, even going as far as to say he sees people doing stuff that he did in his career.