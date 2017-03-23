Chris Paul Says He Thinks Twice About Going For Steals After All His Hand Injuries

03.23.17 12 months ago

Chris Paul has the numbers—and the finger injuries—to prove he’s one of the game’s best at stealing the basketball.

Paul is the active leader in steals in the NBA, a fact chronicled in a New York Times piece about the art—and consequences—of the steal. Paul sprained his left thumb in preseason and later tore his ulnar collateral ligament in January, missing 14 games.

That injury wasn’t a break, which is something he’s already done in his career. The Los Angeles Clippers star has also torn both the UCL and RCL ligaments and broken a finger. The injuries, he said, have left him second-guessing whether to go for steals at this point in the year.

